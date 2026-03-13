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Flights at RIC, D.C. area airports halted due to chemical smell at FAA facility

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 13, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — Flights are grounded at Richmond International and three other D.C. area airports due to a "chemical smell" at a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) facility in Warrenton, Virginia.

"The FAA has temporarily stopped traffic at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) because of a strong chemical smell at the Potomac TRACON that is impacting some air traffic controllers," the FAA said in a statement.

Ground stops at the airports are expected to last through at least 8 p.m. Eastern time, according to the FAA. There is a medium probability that the ground stops will be extended.

Visit nasstatus.faa.gov for information on your flight status.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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