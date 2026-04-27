Why Chesterfield County Fire and EMS is lighting up its memorial red this week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS is lighting up its memorial red this week for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Week.

The department is illuminating the memorial at the Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training Center.

This year is personal for the department, as two of its fallen firefighters are being honored. Lt. Robert Talbott and Firefighter-Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge will be recognized at a national memorial service in Maryland.

The public can show their support by placing red lights outside their homes or businesses.

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