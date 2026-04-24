Virginia revokes license of sewage operator accused of illegal dumping on neighbor's land

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR) revoked the license of onsite sewage system operator Douglas Berry on Thursday. The department also fined him $2,750.

Berry faces five criminal charges after state investigators alleged he dumped raw or partially treated sewage onto a neighbor’s property in the Northern Neck in October 2024 and then set fire to the area. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.

Berry was the focus of our CBS 6 investigation that began last year when we reported the allegations. The Virginia Department of Health determined at least 20,000 gallons of sewage were unaccounted for from Berry’s operation over a six-month period.

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State records show Berry spoke to officials on Oct. 22, 2024, about the discharge and told them he had discharged "probably three or so pump truck loads or about 6,000 gallons of sewage onto the ground."

The situation escalated the next day when the VDH received a complaint that Berry had set fire to the area where the state representatives had previously observed the sewage.

In addition to the criminal charges, the VDH revoked the sewage handling permit held by Berry’s business, Berry's Septic Pumping.

Berry’s attorney, George Townsend, previously defended Berry to the DPOR.

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Townsend highlighted Berry’s efforts to clean up the neighbor’s property and claimed some of the allegations against him are false. Townsend said his client has a wonderful reputation in the community.

Berry has 30 days to appeal the DPOR’s decision.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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