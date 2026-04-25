14-year-old Richmond girl dies days after being shot by father, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A 14-year-old girl who police say was shot by her father in Highland Park earlier this week died of her injuries Friday night, according to an update from investigators.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of 5th Avenue around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Levy Nelson, 41, the teen girl's father, shot her in the head. Zion Terry, the girl's 18-year-old brother, was also killed in the shooting.

The teens' mother, a 38-year-old woman, is recovering from injuries that are now not considered life-threatening.

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Arrest made after children and their mother shot in Richmond home

Full Press Conference: Arrest made after children and their mother shot in Richmond home

Nelson was taken into custody in Henrico County on Tuesday evening. He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, with additional charges expected.

Edwards said Nelson does have a criminal history, but police had never responded to that home for domestic violence in the past.

"That doesn't mean that there wasn't previous domestic violence," Edwards said. "If you know someone in your family or someone you love that has experienced domestic violence, they need to get help. They need to start by involving police departments, but there's so many other social services that can participate, so we can avoid tragedies like this in the future."

If you or a loved one are dealing with a domestic violence situation, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

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This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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