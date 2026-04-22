Remembering Zion Terry: John Marshall student killed in domestic shooting was preparing for prom, graduation

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 is learning more about Zion Terry, the 18-year-old John Marshall High School student who was killed in a domestic violence shooting Tuesday morning in the Highland Park area.

Officers responded to calls for shots fired just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of 5th Avenue. Inside the home, they found Terry dead. His 14-year-old sister was shot in the head, and his mother was also shot. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police arrested 41-year-old Levy Nelson, the mother's boyfriend and the 14-year-old's father, following a manhunt and vehicle pursuit.

Terry is being remembered as a student with many talents who was preparing for his upcoming prom and high school graduation.

"By all accounts he had a very bright future ahead of him which was snuffed out short today by evil," a Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

"He was the main dude," a peer said. "I know from when I was there, every time I see him, he had a group around him, a group of kids around him, you know, and he was laughing, talking."

Nelson was not at the home when police arrived. He was later located with the help of community tips and Flock cameras.

"We received a call, citizens just helping out and spotting the individual and vehicle in the area, shortly after that call, flock cameras started pinging that the vehicle had hit on some cameras in the east end, officers were able to get to that area and spot the vehicle," Henrico Police Chief Eric English said. "We had three police cars that were rammed, the suspect tried to get away, we had a short vehicle pursuit with the individual, we were able to box him in and take that person into custody."

"With the assistance of the Henrico Police Department, Levy Nelson was taken into custody on the charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of felony related to the incidents of this day," Edwards said.

Police noted they did not have a history of domestic violence calls at the home, but urged anyone in need of help to reach out.

"I would encourage everyone, if you know someone in your life that is involved with a person who is controlling, a person who is trying to dominate their, their loved one, their spouse or girlfriend, to get the police involved early," Edwards aid.

"This is an absolute nightmare for the entire family that is going through this, our hearts go out to them and would continue to ask this community to hold this family up in your prayers," the mayor said.



If you or a loved one are dealing with a domestic violence situation, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Zion Terry to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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