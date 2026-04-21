Multiple people shot in Richmond neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police responded to the 3100 block of 5th Avenue in Richmond at about 9:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Those Crime Insider sources indicated it appeared the violence was domestic in nature.

The conditions of those involved in the shooting have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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