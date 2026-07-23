Virginia sees improvement in seat belt usage under 'Christopher King Law'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia, which once had the worst seat belt usage rate in the nation is seeing a major improvement in seat belt use after the passage of a new law.

After her son Christopher died in a car crash in 2020 while not wearing a seat belt, Christy King launched the the Christopher King Foundation and has worked to increase seat belt use across the state.

Recent data shows unrestrained traffic deaths dropped by nearly 20% in just one year following the passage of the "Christopher King Law," which Christy King and her team advocated for.

Previously, Virginia law only required seat belts to be worn by front-seat passengers and those under 18, but the new law requires all passengers to wear seat belts, regardless of where they sit in a vehicle.

Even with the new law in effect, King is continuing to travel across the state to share her son's story with students, school resource officers and community members to advocate safe driving.

“Simply to buckle up every trip, every time, set the example,” King said. “Parents, for the kids, please wear your seat belts, put your cell phones down. When your kids see you do that; they're going to do that. So it's just a partnership for all ages to set that example and be safe in the cars on the roads.”

Christopher was the only person in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt and the only one to die in the accident. She has since then relentlessly shared his story in hopes of preventing similar tragedies.

“I just had to do something,” King said in a previous interview with CBS 6. “I had to make a difference. I had to save lives.”

A student from New Kent High School recently survived a serious crash and told CBS 6 he believes wearing a seat belt is what saved his life.

The Christopher King Foundation also hands out bracelets as a daily visual reminder to students to always wear their seat belt.

“It’s something they wear when they get in the car," a volunteer shared. "It’s always on their wrist as a reminder to buckle up every time.”

Alongside promoting seat belt safety, the group is urging drivers to avoid distracted driving and encouraging parents to model safe behavior behind the wheel for their children. Their intended goal is to create the safest school year in Virginia history, and this includes pedestrian safety. The advocates plan to speak in support of a proposed road redesign in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom area that they hope will include additional roundabouts intended to slow traffic.

As King continues to advocate for safer driving habits and roadway improvements, she said they hopes her message will help save lives across Virginia, both inside and outside the car.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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