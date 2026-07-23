Live Casino Virginia draws visitors from every US state in first 6 months: 'Mind boggling'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Six months after opening its temporary casino in Petersburg, Live Casino Virginia has welcomed nearly 480,000 guests from across the US and beyond — far exceeding expectations.

"I think we're pleasantly surprised but not completely surprised," Renee Mutchnik, vice president of communications for Live Casino and Hotel, said.

The casino, which sits less than a mile off Interstate 95, opened Jan. 22.

"We've had guests from every single state, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. That is mind-boggling in six months," Mutchnik said.

The financial results have been significant. The casino has paid out 7,400 jackpots totaling $28 million and generated nearly $16 million in taxes for Virginia and the City of Petersburg.

"I like to see the tax dollars stay in our state, because they were flowing elsewhere," said Jerome Owens, a Bon Air resident who regularly drives to the casino.

VIDEO VAULT 2026: Live Casino Virginia opens doors in Petersburg after years of anticipation

Live Casino Virginia opens doors in Petersburg after years of anticipation

Live Casino Virginia has also spent $2.5 million with local vendors and donated more than $115,000 to local nonprofits, according to the company.

Nearby businesses are also feeling the impact. Tom Sullivan, general manager of Hotel Petersburg, said the casino has driven more traffic than expected.

"It actually has, more than we expected," Sullivan said. "I talk to our guests that come and go and we have people from New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, from the Northwest traveling through to Florida that stop and I ask, 'Why are you stopping here?' And part of the reason is because of the casino."

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Staffing has been one challenge during the first six months. While the casino currently employs more than 600 team members, it will need many more workers when the permanent facility opens.

"Bringing in team members has definitely been more of a struggle than we had hoped, but we're proud to have over 600 team members. And as we move forward to opening the permanent casino, we're going to need to nearly triple that number," Mutchnik said.

Crime concerns that arose when the casino was announced have not materialized, according to Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian.

"This is all new for our area, to our region. We had no idea really what to expect," Christian said. "Just because of the influx of people, we've had to respond to just minor calls for service. Nothing of a major magnitude. We've had no major occurrences that have occurred in or around the casino."

Construction on a multi-story hotel behind the temporary structure is underway. The permanent casino building will follow. Both are expected to open by the end of 2027.

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