What New Kent basketball player credits for saving his life: 'Had a guardian angel behind me'

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Kris Leeper, a 17-year-old rising senior and two-year starter for the New Kent High School basketball team, is recovering after a serious single-vehicle crash Monday evening on Route 60 near Providence Forge.

Despite the vehicle being reduced to a crumpled block of twisted metal, Leeper walked away alive — and he credits his seatbelt.

"It's bad, but it could be worse," Leeper said.

According to New Kent basketball coach Garrett Ross, Leeper crashed his car around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Route 60 near Italian Brothers restaurant. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.

A witness who saw the crash told Ross that Leeper was not speeding and that there were no signs of braking before the impact. That witness called 911, and emergency crews arrived within minutes.

Leeper was conscious after the wreck and was able to call his parents before first responders cut him from the vehicle and airlifted him to a Richmond hospital.

"He was alert when I saw him Monday night and literally said his seatbelt saved his life," Ross said.

Leeper said he does not remember much about the moments surrounding the crash, but the evidence left little doubt about how serious it was: "It does look crazy."

Provided to WTVR

Looking back at photos of the vehicle, Leeper said he has no doubt what kept him alive.

"I just remember looking at the car, seeing the pictures like the seat belt really did save my life," Leeper said. "If I wasn't wearing it and went from 60 to zero into the tree, I probably wouldn't be sitting here."

Leeper said wearing a seatbelt has always been second nature to him because of his "parents always telling me to do it."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seatbelt use reduces the risk of front seat car occupant deaths by 45% and moderate to critical injuries by 50%.

Since the crash, Leeper has undergone several extensive surgeries and has had to put his athletic ambitions on hold for now. His father, Donovan Gipson, described watching Kris's journey from the crash scene to recovery.

WTVR Donovan and Amy Gipson

"Just to have him here with us is a blessing," Amy Gipson said.

"Our whole family was able to witness that from the point of Kris inside of the car, to being on a stretcher, in a helicopter and then transported to VCU Trauma," Donovan Gipson said. "And what I can tell you is that in the four days, he's made a massive transformation to what we witnessed there."

Donovan Gipson, who has served as an assistant coach with the New Kent basketball program, said the preparation Kris put into basketball has served him in ways none of them anticipated.

"All the training and preparation we were putting in basketball was actually preparing him for something much greater in life," Donovan Gipson said.

Regarded as one of the top seniors in the conference entering the upcoming season, Leeper has been fueled by donations and support from his community. He has been celebrating milestones along the way — including still being able to walk.

WTVR

"I don't think he realized how loved he was until that. That motivates him a lot," Amy Gipson said.

Doctors say Leeper is expected to make a full recovery in time — news he says keeps him going.

"That's what really keeps me going," Leeper said.

Leeper said he hopes his experience serves as a message to others.

"I definitely had a guardian angel behind me. Just wear your seatbelt," Leeper said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.