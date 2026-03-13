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Franklin Military Academy principal struck by driver, recovering in hospital

COL.(H) David Hudson
Richmond Public Schools
COL.(H) David Hudson
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The principal of Franklin Military Academy was struck by a driver earlier this week, the school's assistant principal confirmed Friday.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Monday, March 9, near Lucille Brown Middle School, according to Richmond Police. Principal David Hudson's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. In a message to the school community, assistant principal Jennifer Smith said he is recovering in the hospital.

"As many of you have heard Mr. Hudson was struck by a vehicle earlier this week," Smith said. "He is in the hospital and recovering. Please continue to pray for him and our FMA family."

The cause of the accident is unknown, according to Richmond Police. A spokesperson said it was not categorized as a hit-and-run.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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