Severe storms Monday, tornadoes possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase today, and there is the slight chance of a passing shower this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s away from the coast.

Rain chances will increase a bit as the evening wears on.

Scattered showers will be around overnight, with the chance of some thunder, mostly across southern Virginia. It will be warm with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT MONDAY — Damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes possible

Monday will be windy and warm with highs in the 70s and gusts over 30 mph.

There will be the chance of some showers and storms in the morning, especially after around 9 a.m. Those storms could be severe with strong gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

A line of more powerful storms will move in from the west as a cold front approaches. These storms will affect the mountains around noon, and then track into central Virginia by mid-afternoon.

There is a moderate risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe weather.

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, possibly exceeding 70 mph. Some large hail over 1" in diameter is possible.

There is a moderate risk of tornadoes, some of which could produce winds over 100 mph. Due to the dynamics in place, these could be "long track" tornadoes, meaning they would stay on the ground for an extended period of time.

Storms will exit eastern Virginia by around 8 p.m. Final rainfall totals may exceed an inch in some areas.

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Weather News Important safety tips to have handy during severe weather

If any moisture lingers Monday night, few wet flakes may occur well north of Richmond behind the front.

It will be colder on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the low and mid 20s, which will produce a hard freeze.

Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Warmer air will move in later in the week, with highs around 60 Thursday, the mid 60s Friday, and near 70 Saturday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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