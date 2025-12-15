Cold Weather advisory in effect until 9 a.m.; highs will be in 30s

RICHMOND, Va. — It will be clear, breezy at times and very cold overnight, with wind chills in the single digits. Actual low temperatures will be in the teens. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect through 9AM Monday morning.

Monday will be bright and sunny, but with a distinct chill in the air. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Much of the week ahead will be dry with a warming trend as the overall weather pattern shifts.

Highs will be in the mid 40s Tuesday, low to mid 50s Wednesday, and the upper 50s to near 60 on Thursday. Our next rain chances will be by Thursday evening through Friday morning, as the next cold front moves through.

Next weekend looks cool Saturday and milder on Sunday. Another rain chance will come by Sunday evening with the next approaching front.

