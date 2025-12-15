Richmond rabbi's family friend killed in Bondi Beach attack: 'It hits close to home'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Jewish community came together for the first night of Hanukkah at the annual Hanukkah on Ice celebration in Short Pump, even as they mourned an attack at a Jewish community celebration in Australia.

Rabbi Yossel Kranz, the executive director of Chabad of Virginia, led the 24th annual event amid the news of the attack on Australia's Bondi Beach, where a father and son gunmen killed at least 15 people and injured 40 others during a Hanukkah celebration.

"It's a very sensitive moment, it's a very raw moment," Kranz said.

The attack hit particularly close to home for Kranz.

"We all know each other. We all grew up together. It's a very close-knit family," Kranz said. "We are all family, we all know each other. He's actually a classmate of my brother-in-law, who lives here in Richmond."

Rabbi Eli Schalnger, who was the head of the Chabad in Bondi and was killed in the attack, is survived by a wife and five children, including a 2-month-old child.

Despite the tragedy, Kranz emphasized that the mission of spreading light during Hanukkah would not be dimmed.

"Once again, Hanukkah could not be more relevant. The Story of Hanukkah is the story of today," Kranz said. "To have this kind of terror affect this holiday in particular is very painful."

"Chabad has always been at the forefront of public menorah lightings and the whole message of Hanukkah of spreading light and sharing light," he said.

The celebration on the ice rink in Henrico served as a powerful symbol of resilience.

"One little light can literally melt the ice," Kranz said. "And so we feel that Hanukkah on Ice is the perfect juxtaposition, the perfect place to celebrate."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office and Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger joined the celebration to show support for the Jewish community.

"The Commonwealth of Virginia will always stand up to antisemitic violence and protect the freedom to openly worship and celebrate for all Virginians," a representative from Youngkin's office said.

Spanberger addressed the community directly about safety and support.

"As your governor, I do not want anyone to be afraid," Spanberger said. "I do not want anyone to feel that fear and my commitment to all of you is that we will be relentless and clear in uplifting and supporting any community and the Jewish community, as anyone feels fear or threatened."

Hundreds gathered to watch as the menorah was lit together, marking the first night of Hanukkah.

"We take one night at a time in Hanukkah. What's next is tomorrow night, where we'll light two candles," Kranz explained. "And after that, we'll light three candles. And sooner or later, we'll light five candles. And as soon as you do that, there is more light than not."

