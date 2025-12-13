Woman, 10-year-old boy dead after Richmond house partially collapses during fire, officials say

RICHMOND, Va. — A 70-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy have died after a house fire on Richmond's East End Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street in the Fairmont neighborhood just after 8:50 a.m. for reports of a fire, officials with the Richmond Fire Department said.

Crews found heavy fire when they arrived and "immediately began fire suppression and search-and-rescue operations," according to officials. But not long after crews arrived, part of the house partially collapsed.

Firefighters discovered a 70-year-old woman on the home's first floor. A 10-year-old boy's body was found on the second floor, officials said.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a 56-year-old man was taken to VCU Medical Center, but there was no word on the extent of his injuries at last check Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said the blaze caused damage to neighboring homes.

"Fire crews will remain on scene for an extended period as operations continue," officials said.

There has been no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.