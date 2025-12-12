Santa’s must-hear message at Dominion Energy Christmas Parade: 'Everyone can be a Santa'

RICHMOND, Va. — Santa Claus brought holiday cheer — and a heartfelt call for kindness — to the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in Richmond last Saturday, telling thousands in the crowd that “everyone can be a Santa.”

When asked by parade host Greg how the city has fared this year, Santa praised the community.

“Richmond has done very well,” he said. “I’m proud of you guys. Almost everyone is on the good list. Almost everyone. There’s still time to redeem.”

Santa shared that his holiday magic comes with help.

“Well, you asked me how I did it all — I also have help,” he said. “Everyone can be a Santa. Give out of love and ask for nothing in return.”

Santa beamed when speaking about the joy of returning to Richmond year after year.

“Merry Christmas. I love coming here,” he said. “People are so friendly, caring and loving. I’ve been coming down since 1936.”

The parade, a longstanding Richmond tradition, filled Broad Street with marching bands, balloons, floats and festive crowds — capped off by Santa’s arrival to kick off the holiday season.

