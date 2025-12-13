Mild today, colder Sunday with light morning snow

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have a mix of clouds and sun today. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A strong cold front will pass tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Some snow showers, possibly starting as some rain, will move into northern Virginia after midnight. This precipitation will push south and southeastward during the morning. The best chance for snow showers (or a brief mix to snow) will be 5-10 a.m.

A dusting of snow is possible, with the best chance east of I-95. Snow accumulation of a coating to under 1" will be possible in Richmond and areas north of I-64. The best chance for an inch of snow will be far northern Virginia, but this could extend into the Northern Neck.

All areas should dry out by around noon, and clouds will decrease a bit during the afternoon. It will be a breezy and much colder day. Highs in the morning will be in the mid to upper 30s, with temperatures falling during the day. Winds may gust over 30 mph. Wind chills will drop from the 20s into the teens, with some single digits in the evening.

Sunday night into Monday morning will be very cold with lows in the teens, and wind chills 0° to 10°.

Much of the week ahead will be dry with a warming trend.

Highs will be in the mid 30s Monday, low to mid 40s Tuesday, low to mid 50s Wednesday, and near 60° Thursday.

A few showers are possible late Thursday and Thursday night.

Highs Friday will be in the 50s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.