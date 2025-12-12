Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Watch replay of 2025 Dudley and Lanier Awards, celebrating the best college football players and coaches

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 once again broadcast the Dudley and Lanier Awards, a night of accolades for the best college football players and coaches in Virginia, on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 7:45 p.m.

The show was also streamed on WTVR.com/LIVE2 and the CBS 6 News Streaming App. Find us on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search “WTVR Richmond” in your app store.

Click here to watch a replay of the broadcast on the WTVR CBS 6 YouTube channel.

WATCH: James Madison's Alonza Barnett III takes home Dudley Award

James Madison's Alonza Barnett III takes home Dudley Award

WATCH: Virginia Union's Curtis Allen takes home Lanier Award

Virginia Union's Curtis Allen takes home Lanier Award

WATCH: University of Richmond's Brian Catanzarite wins 2025 Wells Fargo Humanitarian Award

University of Richmond's Brian Catanzarite wins 2025 Wells Fargo Humanitarian Award

WATCH: Football coach Jim Ried wins 2025 Ray Tate Award

Football coach Jim Ried wins 2025 Ray Tate Award

