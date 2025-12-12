You could win this luxury playhouse by donating $10 to help children facing abuse and neglect

RICHMOND, Va. — While many families are preparing for joyful holiday celebrations, hundreds of children in our area are facing unique challenges.

This time of year can be incredibly difficult for children facing abuse and neglect, and year round Henrico CASA works to recruit and train volunteers to advocate for these children in the court system, ensuring their voices are heard.

This holiday season, Henrico CASA is hoping to raise $30,000 to help continue this mission through their "Home for Good®: Holiday Edition" fundraiser.

A luxury one-of-a-kind playhouse designed by Design Physics Architecture and built by Riverstone is on display right now at Short Pump Town Center, and for a $10 donation, you have a chance to take it home to your backyard.

All of the money raised will go directly to supporting Henrico CASA's volunteer training program.

Right now, the organization has about 100 volunteers that serve nearly 400 children.

Kristin Blalock, director of partnerships for Henrico CASA, said their work doesn’t stop during the holidays, and they sometimes receive five to 10 referrals a week this time of year.

"I think for those of us with healthy family lives, the holidays tend to be a joyful time and recognizing that that's not how everyone feels is so important because there are children who are feeling loss and grief and sadness," she explained. "And if we can see them and recognize them and just be a spark of hope for them, that makes all the difference."

You have until Jan. 11 to make a donation for a chance at winning the playhouse.

For more information or to make a donation, click here.

