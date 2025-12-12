Virginia to ban soda, energy drink purchases with SNAP benefits

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia will no longer allow residents to purchase carbonated sweetened beverages using SNAP benefits starting April 1, following approval of a federal waiver under the Make America Healthy Again initiative.

The waiver, approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, restricts the purchase of "sweetened beverages" — defined as "any beverage made with carbonated water and that is flavored with added sugar or artificial sweeteners." This includes energy drinks.

"One of the clear objectives for the Commonwealth of Virginia and for the United States is to have healthier children and a healthier population," Youngkin said.

The announcement represents a step Governor Glenn Youngkin says is moving in the right direction. Virginia joins 17 other states that have made similar changes to their SNAP programs.

"We did feel that the both sugar and diet components had many alternatives that were available to folks to replace them and therefore press forward with a request for a waiver from the federal government to get that," Youngkin said.

However, residents like Anette Johnson feel the restriction is unnecessary.

"I have a lot of acquaintances that's on SNAP and has kids," Johnson said. "They feel like people are mandating them or putting them in a category where you have to follow their lead, like they can't make their own decisions."

Johnson says while sodas aren't something she feels should be consumed often, being on government assistance shouldn't take away personal choice.

"The people that I know that are on SNAP have kids so soda is not something they buy anyways on a regular, they do juices, however when you become an adult you can make your own decisions," Johnson said. "They need to focus on other issues that's more important that has a higher priority."

The waiver still allows the purchase of drinks like juice, lemonade or carbonated water. Youngkin says even with the new limits, SNAP recipients still have numerous alternative options.

"I do believe that Virginians are universally capable of making so many of these decisions on their own and therefore this one category was a category, we felt there were substantial alternatives on the store shelf for folks," Youngkin said.

