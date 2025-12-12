Rerouted Dominion Energy Christmas Parade brings cheer to kids at children’s hospital: 'I see Clifford!'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade took a heartwarming detour this year, bringing holiday magic directly to young patients at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The Children's Hospital transformed into a winter wonderland for an afternoon of celebration, with families gathering around tables filled with crayons, glue sticks, and holiday decorations waiting to come to life. The sounds of Christmas filled the air as children like 10-year-old Carter crafted their holiday creations.

What looked like any group of kids excited about Christmas had a deeper connection – they were all patients at the hospital. Some families have been making regular visits to the infusion center for years, with children receiving treatments every few weeks.



WATCH: Must-see moments from 2025 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

A look back at 2025 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

When organizers rerouted this year's Dominion Energy Christmas Parade past the hospital tower, staff saw an opportunity to bring the celebration directly to their patients. The special detour allowed children and families who couldn't make it to the streets to experience the festive parade from a safe, warm environment.

"I think it's amazing, I think it's even more amazing that they're allowing us to watch it from inside so that we don't have to be out in the cold," one parent said.

For families dealing with immune deficiencies and other serious health conditions, the indoor viewing provided a worry-free way to enjoy the holiday tradition.

"We live with an immune deficiency, so we're always worried about germs and being sick," another parent explained.

The parade brought excitement as children spotted their favorite characters, including Clifford the Big Red Dog, who waved to the young spectators from below.

"He has been able to see Clifford," Nikki Shanko said about her son, Carter. "He's so excited to be able to be out with all his friends and be up here with other kids who experience the same thing he does."

WATCH: PBS’ Clifford the Big Red Dog kicks off Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

PBS’ Clifford the Big Red Dog kicks off Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

For many families, the event offered a rare opportunity to visit the hospital for something other than medical procedures.

"It's been awesome, it's been really great to see our whole nursing team not in scrubs and to come to the hospital without having to get an IV or any sort of medical procedures is just sort of more relaxed and fun," a parent said.

For one afternoon, the hospital tower wasn't just a place of treatment, but the best seat in the house for holiday wonder.

"To be able have such an incredible place to come and watch. And then to be able to be inpatient and be able to experience it too," Shanko said. "Even if it gives them that little bit, even if it's 5 minutes, it's well worth it."

CBS 6 Community PHOTOS: Dominion Energy Christmas Parade brings joy to kids at children’s hospital

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.