Arctic blast could trigger some snow showers this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — A system will bring the chance of some flurries and snow showers on Friday. But it will be fighting some dry air, and the snow may actually stay west and southwest of Richmond.

Little to no accumulation is expected for many locations, but areas west of I-95 could see a coating. Areas far west and southwest of Richmond could see a coating to under an inch. With highs in the upper 30s to 40, any accumulations will likely be limited to grassy or elevated surfaces.

The best chance for seeing an inch or more of snow will be far western Virginia, where a winter weather advisory is in effect.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs 45 to 50.

A cold front will pass on Sunday and some snow showers will be possible in the morning through midday. A light accumulation of a coating to one inch will be possible, with the best chance of seeing accumulation of an inch or more north of I-64.

Morning highs will be 35 to 40, with temperatures crashing during the day. It will be breezy with wind chills dropping from the 20s through the teens and single digits.

Lows Sunday night will be in the teens.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Highs will be in the lower 40s Tuesday, the lower 50s Wednesday, and around 60 Thursday.

A shower is possible by late Thursday, with a better chance of some rain Thursday night.

