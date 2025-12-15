Midlothian neighbors celebrate at annual holiday tree lighting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The holiday spirit couldn't be dampened in Chesterfield County, even when Mother Nature tried to interfere.

Around 100 residents gathered Sunday night at Midlothian Mines Park for the Midlothian District Holiday Tree Lighting, an event that had been rescheduled due to last week's snow.

The festive evening featured all the holiday classics: cookies, hot cocoa and a special visit from Santa Claus.

"We are especially excited tonight given the weather that we have such a big showing for Midlothian in the community. It's just so nice to start the Christmas season and bring everybody together to celebrate," one attendee said.

The celebration served a dual purpose, as attendees also supported the Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center by bringing donations.

