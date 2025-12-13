Jon Burkett surprises beloved security guard at VCU: 'What are ya'll doing?'

RICHMOND, Va. — Crime Insider Jon Burkett recently surprised a security guard beloved by students and staff at VCU as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

Ms. Francine has become a legendary figure on campus, known for her sweet demeanor and impeccable work ethic. Her dedication to her job has made her so well-known that students even dressed up as her for Halloween, posting photos on Facebook that showcased just how much she means to the VCU community.

"She doesn't miss days at all, which I can almost be envious of, honestly," said a colleague who spoke about her reliability and positive impact on campus. "So she's really a great person and I think she's in the right setting."

Burkett said Ms. Francine made an instant impression on him.

"Listen, the first time I met you, I said, 'This is the sweetest lady I think I've ever met,'" Burkett said.

Ms. Francine's consistent presence and caring attitude have made her a fixture that students and staff have come to rely on and appreciate.

As part of the Month of Giving, made possible by our friends at Virginia Credit Union, Burkett surprised Ms. Francine with a gift card in recognition of the joy she brings to the VCU campus every day.

