Caroline makes donation to the Bailey Center for Special Needs, helping Southside Virginia's autism community

SOUTH HILL, Va. — Mandi Calhoun opened the Bailey Center for Special Needs in 2024.

Since then, she's provided free programming, sports, activities and more for those with autism and other special needs across Southside Virginia.

The second snowstorm of the season prevented CBS 6 reporter Caroline Coleburn from driving to South Hill to surprise her in person, but they hopped on a Zoom call to say thank you for all she's done and make a $200 donation to the Bailey Center.

The Bailey Center was recently named the grand marshal of the South Hill Christmas Parade, so Calhoun thought the interview was about that experience.

"It was so exciting," shared Calhoun. "It was really not about an honor for me, but it was about my participants. And I just love that our community has come together and is really recognizing these individuals with special needs and how just very special they are, being able to give them the spotlight that they deserve, that they've never been able to have before."

"Mandi, you've given up time away from your own family, launching the Bailey Center," said Coleburn. "You've spent a lot of hours dedicated to the community, so you think that we're talking to you about the parade, but we're really here to surprise you as part of CBS 6 Gives. We'd like to make a donation to the Bailey Center, and we just want to say thank you for all you."

"Oh thank you!," Calhoun exclaimed. "Thank you so much. Wow, what a wonderful surprise.This year has just been full of blessings in our local community and just throughout the state, and so, just so very, very thankful."

