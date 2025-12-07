Mike surprises Richmond Flying Squirrels superfans with holiday gifts

RICHMOND, Va. — Some very special Richmond Flying Squirrels fans were surprised as part of CBS 6's Month of Giving.

The staff at the Flying Squirrels store described the Kenyon family as part of the "big Squirrels family," highlighting their deep connection to the team and community.

Their one daughter, Everleigh, was the runner-up in the contest for the number one Squirrels fan.

As part of CBS 6's Month of Giving initiative, made possible by Virginia Credit Union, Meteorologist Mike Stone presented the family with a $100 gift card to spend at the Flying Squirrels store. The surprise didn't stop there.

Stone said that in addition to the gift card, CBS 6 would also be making a donation in their name to one of their favorite charities.

"Our parent company, Scripps, has charitable matching," Stone said, meaning the donation in the family's name will be doubled. "We're going to give a nice donation to RVA Community Fridges just because all you guys are just so special."

The family are known as gracious donors to RVA Community Fridges, making them perfect recipients for this holiday surprise. Their excitement was immediate as they began shopping for Flying Squirrels merchandise, including items featuring the team's new logo.

CBS 6 is honoring members of our community each day of December for our Month of Giving. Do you know someone we should surprise? Email their story CBS 6 Gives..