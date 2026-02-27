Wayne surprises Virginia third grader who creates autism kits for first responders with donation to his cause

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil surprised Ledger Mann, a 9-year-old Dinwiddie County boy with autism who creates emergency autism kits for first responders, with a contribution to his cause.

Ledger and his father teamed up to create bags filled with comfort items designed to help children on the autism spectrum when they go missing or find themselves in a difficult situation. The first five bags were funded directly out of Ledger's piggy bank.

"I wanted to help people with autism," Ledger said. "Because I have autism myself."

Ledger's story touched the hearts of the CBS 6 staff and the world—with more than 5 million views on social media.

During Ledger's visit to the CBS 6 studio, Wayne presented him with a gift card to fill even more bags for first responders.

Wayne and Ledger share a love of Snoopy, so he also presented Ledger with two Snoopy stuffed animals — including a World War One Flying Ace from his own desk.

"You can never have too many Snoopys," Wayne told Ledger.

Those interested in supporting the LGM Bags project can donate through the Prince George County Public Safety Foundation, an independent non-profit organization. Click here to find the printable donation form. Donations should be earmarked for "LGM BAGS." For questions, contact Kelsey Christopher at 804-733-2773 or kchristopher@princegeorgecountyva.gov.

