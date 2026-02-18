Virginia third grader creates emergency autism kits for first responders

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A 9-year-old Dinwiddie County boy with autism is helping first responders better assist children on the autism spectrum who go missing or experience trauma.

Ledger Mann and his father, Sergeant JT Mann of the Prince George County Police Department, have created special emergency kits designed to comfort children with autism during stressful situations.

The idea came to life after Sergeant Mann responded to a call about a missing child on the autism spectrum late last year. The child was found safe underneath a grill cover on a back porch, but the experience prompted Mann to have an important conversation with his own son.

"My child is on the spectrum," Mann said. "When I came home, we sat down and we went over safety. For some reason, if he left the house, where would he go? Where would I expect maybe he would go to?"

Ledger understood the situation wasn't just about any child. "The kid had autism," he said.

After listening to his father's questions about safety, Ledger decided he wanted to help other children like himself. "I wanted to help people with autism," Ledger said. "Because I have autism myself."

His solution was straightforward: create clear bags filled with sensory items that could help calm children with autism during stressful encounters with first responders.

"He said, let's create a bag," Mann said.

The bags contain items that Ledger knows help him feel better, including a squish ball, Pop It fidget toy, sunglasses, stuffed animals and Bluetooth headphones. The clear design is intentional.

"They're clear because the kids can point them out, if they can just pick something, like if they want the teddy bear or the headphones, just point to it and they will pick it out and it will help them," Ledger said.

The project started small. Ledger used $100 from his own piggy bank to create the first five bags. When asked about spending his own money, Ledger's response was simple: "My money is more important if I help people."

To expand the project, the father-son team began presenting their idea to civic groups and organizations. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 17 donated $1,000 after hearing Ledger's presentation.

"We explain ideas to people and they help with the funds and we buy stuff with that money and help kids with it," Ledger said.

Each bag costs about $35 to assemble. So far, they have created 52 bags and distributed every single one to first responders throughout Prince George County and surrounding areas.

"Every police department and sheriff's office that touches Prince George County, that borders Prince George County. On top of that, we've done all the fire departments and EMS that surround Prince George. We've done the hospitals and the smaller sub-station hospitals," Mann said.

The bags serve multiple purposes beyond helping lost children with autism. First responders can also use the items to comfort any child involved in accidents or traumatic situations.

"I'm very impressed that he's bringing them ideas to me, not knowing that this is something we need for the community around here," he said.

As for Ledger, he's not finished yet. When asked if he's done making bags, his answer was clear: "Nope, I'm not done."

Those interested in supporting the LGM Bags project can donate through the Prince George County Public Safety Foundation, an independent non-profit organization. Click here to find the printable donation form. Donations should be earmarked for "LGM BAGS." For questions, contact Kelsey Christopher at 804-733-2773 or kchristopher@princegeorgecountyva.gov.

