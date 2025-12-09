Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Julie surprises families by covering cost of Santa portraits at Illuminate Light Show

Julie surprises families by covering cost of Santa portraits
DOSWELL, Va. — CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg covered the cost of Santa photos for families at the Illuminate Light Show with help from Virginia Credit Union.

The initiative was part of CBS 6's Month of Giving.

Families were appreciative of the help around the holidays. One family even included Julie in their portrait.

The Illuminate Light Show runs through Jan. 3.

CBS 6 is honoring members of our community each day of December for our Month of Giving. Do you know someone we should surprise? Email their story to CBS 6 Gives.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

