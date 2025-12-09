Julie surprises families by covering cost of Santa portraits at Illuminate Light Show

DOSWELL, Va. — CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg covered the cost of Santa photos for families at the Illuminate Light Show with help from Virginia Credit Union.

The initiative was part of CBS 6's Month of Giving.

Families were appreciative of the help around the holidays. One family even included Julie in their portrait.

WTVR

The Illuminate Light Show runs through Jan. 3.

