Reba gives single mother battling breast cancer help for the holidays

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 31-year-old single mother from Chesterfield who reached out for help while battling Stage 3 breast cancer received an outpouring of support from local organizations and community members. CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth also surprised Cierra Jones—along with help from Virginia Credit Union—as part of our Month of Giving.

Jones, who has a 9-year-old daughter with autism, sent an email to our newsroom along with her GoFundMe page. She wrote that she was struggling with chemotherapy treatments while trying to pay her bills.

Reba contacted five local breast cancer organizations for help: Pink & Pearls, Sisters Network Central Virginia, CancerLINC, Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, and the American Cancer Society.

All of the organizations stepped up to help cover Jones' rent, car payment and Christmas gifts for her daughter, as well as offer support services.

Jones had to stop working at her laboratory hospital job at the advice of her oncologist due to her weakened immune system. Jones experienced even more health challenges when she developed pneumonia in both of her lungs. Jones opted to be covered under the Federal Medical Leave Act. Jones said the FMLA is to save her job until she returns to work. She only receives half of her paycheck. It's causing her to fall further behind on her bills.

"When I get my chemo treatments, I'm the youngest one there," Jones said.

The treatments take a significant toll on her daily life.

"Then for three days I'm feeling fatigued, nauseous, dizzy not wanting to get out of bed sometimes," Jones said.

The situation has also affected her daughter, who notices the changes in her mother's behavior.

"She asked me if I'm ok because she sees that she's not acting her normal self," Jones said.

Despite her own struggles, Jones' primary concern remains her daughter's well-being during the holiday season.

"I just want my daughter to have a good Christmas. I don't want anything for myself. I just want this Christmas to be about her," Jones said.

During a surprise visit to her apartment, Reba surprised Jones with a gift card. But the surprises didn't end there.

The Woody Foundation, after seeing Jones' social media story, provided a complete bedroom set for her daughter.

"My daughter never officially had a bedroom set," Jones said through tears of gratitude.

Woody from The Woody Foundation explained how the story moved him to action.

"I hit her (Reba) up at 1 o'clock in the morning. I saw the story. I don't usually scroll and I text her, I didn't even know if she would be up, and I asked her what can I do for her," he said.

The experience left Jones overwhelmed with gratitude for the community support.

"I just want to say thank you. You did everything you said you were going to do," Jones said. "You have a whole community rallying behind you."

Cierra will continue to need help because her treatments will last for months. Here's a link to her GoFund Me if you would like to donate: gofund.me/15340af0f

CBS 6 is honoring members of our community each day of December for our Month of Giving. Do you know someone we should surprise? Email their story to CBS 6 Gives.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube