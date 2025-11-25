Virginia single mother battling breast cancer asks community for support

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Single mother Cierra Jones, who is battling breast cancer, is turning to a GoFundMe campaign to help cover some of her expenses and to help care for her 9-year-old daughter with autism.

"It's hard because I have to think about my autistic daughter who needs her mom well so I can be the mother that I'm supposed to be," Jones said.

The 31-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer on September 15th. Jones discovered the tumor during a breast self-exam while taking a shower. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy, which is causing fatigue and nausea. Jones experienced even more health challenges last week when she developed pneumonia in both of her lungs.

"I was leaving chemo and felt like my chest was going to collapse," Jones said.

Jones immediately went to the ER. That's when she received her pneumonia diagnosis. During her hospital stay, Jones received emails from her apartment complex in Chester to promptly pay her remaining balance of $395.55 for November's rent. Jones stopped working on October 14 at the advice of her oncologist. Jones works in a hospital laboratory.

"My doctor said my immune system is going to be weak and I would be taking a risk being in the laboratory," Jones said.

Jones opted to be covered under the Federal Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

"The FMLA is to save my job when I come back. I get half of my check. That's why I'm struggling with my bills," Jones said.

The local breast cancer organization, Pink & Pearls, paid Jones' remaining rent balance for November. However, Jones fears what will happen over the next few months and during the holidays.

"I get depressed when I can't buy her what she needs and wants, and the holidays are coming up, so I feel like I'm not able to give her a good Christmas. She is such a sweetheart," Jones said.

Jones is asking for $4000 through her GoFundMe to cover her rent and other expenses.

"The GoFundMe is an easy way for me to pay my bills and focus on health," Jones said.

