Kristen and Reba spread holiday cheer by giving out gift cards at Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

Kristen and Reba spread holiday cheer at Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
RICHMOND, Va. — Kristen and Reba spread holiday cheer to spectators at the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Saturday with help from Virginia Credit Union.

At random, folks who arrived early to secure their front row seats were given gift cards and candy canes.

The initiative is part of CBS 6's Month of Giving.

Click here to see photos from the 2025 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade.

CBS 6 is honoring members of our community each day of December for our Month of Giving. Do you know someone we should surprise? Email their story CBS 6 Gives.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

