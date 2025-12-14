Winter Weather Advisory this morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong cold front is moving through the area. Some rain and mixed precipitation will change over to some snow through late morning.

Overnight computer models have increased the snow accumulation potential. A winter weather advisory has been issued until 11 a.m. for the Richmond metro area over into the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

Snowfall accumulation of a coating up to two inches will be possible. There could be some localized totals around three inches, mostly in the Northern Neck. Outside of the advisory, a coating to around an inch of snow will be possible.

The snow will exit by late morning. Clouds will decrease this afternoon.

Much colder air will move in for the rest of the day. After early temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, temperatures will fall into the 20s by late afternoon.

Wind gusts may exceed 30 mph. This will produce wind chills in the 20s this morning, and then teens this afternoon. Single-digit wind chills will occur this evening through Monday morning, and could drop to zero or slightly below in some spots. A cold weather advisory is in effect tonight through Monday morning.

Much of the week ahead will be dry with a warming trend.

Highs will be in the mid 30s Monday, low to mid 40s Tuesday, low to mid 50s Wednesday, and near 60° Thursday.

A few showers are possible late Thursday and Thursday night.

Highs Friday will be in the 50s.

