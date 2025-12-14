A.J. Nwoko surprises Midlothian business owner featured in 'favorite' story of the year

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Midlothian business owner who has been giving back by helping people restore their confidence received a surprise from reporter A.J. Nwoko as part of CBS 6's Month of Giving.

Lameisha Weatherspoon, the owner of Bombshell Wigs Galore in Midlothian, has made it her mission to bring confidence back into people's lives.

"I think God has placed me here to just help people feel their best self," Weatherspoon said in a previous interview. "When you walk into the room you want to feel confident and I know that comes more so when you feel good about yourself on the inside and the outside."

Weatherspoon's work extends beyond typical salon services to include community outreach, often working with both adults and children who need extra support.

One of her most memorable clients is 7-year-old Mila, a cancer survivor for whom Weatherspoon created a custom hairpiece. When she heard Mila's story, Weatherspoon was touched and wanted to help.

"I wanted to sponsor her actual top installation because they're completely new to it. So I wanted her to feel comfortable," Weatherspoon said in October. "She's definitely a fighter that energy is fierce in there."

The relationship has blossomed since their first meeting.

"I did a hairpiece on her, and since then her hairpiece has been doing good," Weatherspoon previously said. "Her hair is growing back into that spot. We have a good bond now, so she is definitely not as nervous when she first came in and she is very happy to see me."

The story of Weatherspoon helping Mila touched viewers — and Nwoko.

"I was so impressed by that story," Nwoko said. "It was one of my favorite ones that I did all year long."

As a result, Nwoko chose Weatherspoon to bless for the Month of Giving, made possible by Virginia Credit Union and James River Air.

"I just wanna make sure that you're able to keep doing everything that you continue to do for this community," Nwoko said as he presented the wig shop owner with a gift card.

Weatherspoon expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

"I appreciate y'all so much," she said. "Thank you."

