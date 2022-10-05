After month-long delay, injured Henrico man has mail service resumed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An injury at work changed the course of Raymond Purcell's life seemingly in an instant.

Unable to work, the Henrico man said he became eligible for worker's compensation, money he counts on for his living expenses. However, when he moved into a new home, he said his mail stopped coming.

"My wife's mail was like that too. So they were taking her mail and doing the same thing with my mail, getting lost," Purcell said.

Purcell grew more frustrated by the week with no mail service. He even went back to his old address but still had no luck. He was anxious, knowing that several important documents like his voter ID card, license and handicapped sign were in the mail.

Purcell admits that things were getting tight and he was forced to borrow from his 401K to cover living expenses because he wasn't getting his mail which included his check.

However, after sharing his story with the CBS 6 Problem Solvers, Purcell said he was thrilled to see his mail service resume.

"I got mail this week and I got a little bit last week. My mail got lost in the system somehow. I know a lot of neighbors here, they've got the same problem. I hope they get theirs resolved too," Purcell said. "I got my worker's compensation check, I got my insurance check and cable bill. Got my driver's license too."

Purcell said he was both excited and surprised by the positive development. Though he is now having to play catch up because of the month-long delay, Purcell said he is just thankful to finally have the things he needs to keep moving forward.

"Hope it won't happen to anyone else, the situation I went through. Lost mail finally got returned," Purcell said.