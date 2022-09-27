Mail issues are preventing this Henrico man from paying bills, driving a car: 'I'm praying for God to help'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico man spends his days waiting on the mail truck. He said that since he moved, he's had trouble getting some critical pieces of mail delivered.

The man, who is on disability, said his troubles began about a month ago. He told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that if he doesn't get help soon, he won't be able to pay his bills, drive a car or vote.

After a work injury involving a forklift that crushed his foot, Raymond Purcell said he has enough troubles to deal with. Missing mail is just the latest issue he's dealing with.

Purcell receives workman's compensation checks and said the agency will only send the checks through the U.S. Postal Service.

"I tried to get direct deposit by worker's comp but they won't do it. Only way is to send it in the mail. Now the mail is lost," Purcell said.

Purcell said for the past month, he has been looking for other important items to come in the mail as well.

"Workman's comp check, my driver's license and my wife's mail too. We ain't seen nothing," Purcell said. "I went to the post office, they told me to call the hotline. They don't know where it is. Gave me the runaround. They said it went to the old address but I went there and they ain't got nothing."

Purcell is also concerned because he wants his voter ID card that he knows was sent to him and a handicapped placard that he needs for his car.

He said that while he is trying to be patient, the bill collectors that he is dealing with can't have the same luxury.

"I got bills to pay. Need my check to pay insurance for the vehicles," Purcell said.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out to USPS and a spokesperson said they are looking into Purcell's mail issues.

"I'm praying for God to help. It's hard, praying for courage. I had to go to my 401 to borrow some money. That's how I'm making it now," Purcell said.