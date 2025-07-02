Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond Fire truck hit on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver hit a Richmond Fire truck on I-95 Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

According to officials, a Richmond Fire truck was blocking the right and center lanes while responding to a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. The driver of a vehicle towing a bobtail hit the truck, before the tow hit a third vehicle.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle was charged with reckless driving.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

