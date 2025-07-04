Man charged in deadly Scott's Addition fight arrested for bond violation

RICHMOND, Va. — The man accused of fatally striking another man in Scott's Addition was arrested Thursday on a bond violation.

According to Crime Insider sources, Nico Rivera, 27, was arrested after not showing up for two mandatory drug tests.

Rivera is facing second-degree murder charges for an altercation in October that resulted in Jacob Baldwin being punched near Bingo Beer. Baldwin died several days later from a head injury.

Sources say Rivera will be back in court Wednesday morning.

Rivera's trial for his charges related to Baldwin's death is scheduled for October.

