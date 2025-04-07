New information in deadly Scott's Addition fight

RICHMOND, Va. — A five-day jury trial is set to begin on October 20 for Nico Rivera.

Rivera, 27, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, is accused of killing Jacob Baldwin in a fight last year in Scott's Addition.

Rivera was indicted by a grand jury on Monday morning for the second-degree murder of Baldwin, also 27, who died from injuries sustained during the altercation on October 12, 2023.

Rivera and Baldwin were strangers who became involved in a fight outside a bar located near West Marshall and Sheppard streets, according to police.

Authorities report Rivera threw a single punch that struck Baldwin, causing him to fall and hit his head, ultimately resulting in Baldwin's death.

Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin noted that the trial timeline could change based on motions from either the prosecution or the defense team.

Rivera’s attorneys argued unsuccessfully last month to have the charge reduced to manslaughter.

They claimed the prosecution could not prove malicious intent, argued that Rivera was smaller than Baldwin, and noted that Rivera returned to check on Baldwin, among other reasons.

The prosecution called two witnesses, one of whom said he tried to de-escalate the situation and saw Rivera’s group throw Baldwin’s phone and jacket after an initial encounter.

The witness also testified that he heard a woman with Rivera say that he “always messes things up.”

The witness recounted that a short time later, Baldwin said, “At least you don't hit your girlfriend.”

That, the witness testified, was the catalyst for Rivera running back and taking a swing at Baldwin.

The witness said he did not see the punch connect, but that Baldwin fell to the ground. The witness said he stayed with him and called 911.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

