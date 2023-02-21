Convicted murderer attacks woman outside Rosie’s Gaming Emporium: 'Thank God he didn't kill me'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 74-year-old woman is calling for more security at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium after she was assaulted and robbed in broad daylight outside the South Richmond facility.

The Chesterfield woman, whose name was not published for safety reasons, said the attack happened on December 30 as she walked into the business.

She said she was approached in the parking lot by a man in a car who asked her to help him park.

“I go, 'sir, that's not a parking space,'" she said. "He says, 'that's okay, I'm just running in for a minute.' I said 'okay.'”

He then asked her to stand behind his car to help guide him while parking.

"So, I went behind him, not thinking anything of it, and went ‘no you’re gonna hit that car. Come on, come on!’" she said. "Well, he opened his door. He came out of here and just came at me and grabbed my purse strap."

The purse, she said, was strapped across her body.

“We were toggling back and forth. Before you know it, we were on the ground and something snapped, which was my purse, and he ran off, got in his car, and sped off,” she said.

Isham Davis was charged with robbery; serious bodily injury in connection with the attack. Davis is a convicted murderer.

“I had chills through my body," the woman said. "I thank God, he didn't kill me."

An ambulance to her to the hospital where she said she was treated for a broken foot and bruises all over her body.

“I had this big lump on my head and black eye," she said. "I remember when they took me into the hospital, he put me in the CT scanner that just remember my head. I just, like felt like it was exploding.”

She said after the attack, it was a customer, not a Rosie's employee, who found her injured in the parking lot.

“I was screaming my lungs out," she said. "Surely somebody had to hear me. Have some guards outside not just inside. They have no valet parking. Because if they did, I would valet park you know they need more they have enough inside. But outside they have nothing."

Rosie’s has a 24-hour mobile security station in its parking lot, but the times the CBS 6 Problem Solvers visited the business, there it has not been occupied.

“At Rosie’s Gaming Emporium the safety and security of our guests and our team members is a top priority,” a Rosie’s spokesperson said when asked to comment. “Surveillance, safety checks, and a heightened security posture related to suspicious activity are part of that commitment.”

“Regarding the unfortunate incident in question, Rosie’s maintains an open and collaborative relationship with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and prosecution. We are fully committed to our partnership with law enforcement and the responsibility we feel to enhance the Midlothian corridor and work together to deter and prevent crime,” the statement continued.

“There's zero security in the parking area," the victim’s son said about Rosie’s Gaming Emporium. "That’s not acceptable based on the amount of incidents and problems they've had."

Under the Freedom of Information Act, the CBS 6 Problem Solvers learned the December 30 robbery was the 688th time police responded to the property since Rosie’s opened on July 1, 2019.

That’s a 137% increase from the 247 police calls in the three years prior to the gaming emporium opening. However, the property was vacant at that time, from July 2016 to July 2019, and half the calls were prisoner transports.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers shared the data with Richmond City Council President Mike Jones, who represents the 9th District where the business is located.

“The truth is this, crime went down in this area before Rosie's got there,” Councilman Jones said. “We had a focused mission team with Richmond Police. They did an excellent job, an excellent job suppressing crime in that area. Once the [2020] protests hit, we lost our focus mission team and we saw crime continuing to creep back up because a lot of those elements are there in the motels.”

Since Rosie’s opened, data shows police have been called to the address most often for crashes, disorderly conduct, and larceny calls.

Robberies increased from zero calls to three calls.

Police responded to 21 more suspicious situations and 17 more "person down" calls, but have not been called out as much for wanted and loud music calls and prisoner transports have nearly been eliminated.

"Crime has always been there in that part of South Richmond,” said Jones. “To say it's all Rosie’s isn't necessarily true. I think the reality is this, what happened to this lady was a tragedy. Man, that person, I hope they get good time because no one should attack seniors."

”Have some men out there. Have a vehicle go around through the parking lot and they would catch something like this," the victim said when asked about what Rosie's should do "My bruises, I'll heal. I know I'm gonna heal. But mentally it's gonna be a while.”

“Would you support something like that for them to just take an extra step, do valet parking or have an extra security guard outside?" Problem Solver Laura French asked Jones.

“I can't tell them how to operate the business, how to ensure that safety, but how about this, how about people stop doing crazy stuff like attacking seniors?" Jones responded. "How about people stop selling drugs, you know, where people are trying to go in and get gas and things of that nature? You know, and so I understand it, but the issue isn't Rosie’s. The issue is the people that are out here in the streets, doing dirt and we see them. We know they're there. So, what are we going to do to ensure that they can't do it and they don't feel as comfortable doing it?"

“It's unfortunate that someone who just simply came there to enjoy themselves got taken advantage of by a person who was just honestly not from that neighborhood, but there to simply be a predator and seek someone out. If someone goes looking for somebody, chances are they're going to find them but we have to ensure that we make it as difficult as possible for something like that to happen in the future,” Jones added.

“You cross the threshold of the front door you got security everywhere. Metal detectors, all this but nothing [outside]. They have an empty police stand in the back of the parking lot not used. One person standing out there stops this from happening, one person,” said the victim’s son. Elderly people are probably the primary folks that come and go during the day I'd imagine. You'd think if you want to cater to them, you should give them safe entry and exit,” he added.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out to the Richmond Police Department about its efforts to reduce crime in that area.

“Midlothian Turnpike is a major residential and commercial corridor," a Richmond Police spokesperson responded. "The area near the 6800 block is particularly busy with businesses, gas stations, convenience stores, hotels, and Rosie’s Gaming. That section of Midlothian Turnpike is a Third Precinct focus area for patrols, strategic policing, and collaboration with businesses. RPD leadership often meets with business owners and managers to communicate the policing needs of the area. This has led to many successful cooperative efforts, including enhancing visibility with environmental and landscape improvements surrounding properties and encouraging a private company to install fencing to help increase security.”

“The Department will continue to work with Rosie’s Gaming and all businesses to provide public safety along the Midlothian Turnpike corridor.”

