Cyclist searching for driver who hit him: 'I could be dead'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A biker is searching for the driver who sped away after hitting him and seriously injuring him.

"Every day, to be honest, I'm just thankful," Bryan Creador said.

For Creador, looking back on March 3 reminds him how lucky he was that things didn't go worse than they did.

"I could have brain damage, could be paralyzed right now. I could be dead."

On that day, he became the victim of a hit and run.

"I'm just thankful for the fact that I'm here," Creador said.

Normally a mountain biker racing for Molly's Bike Shop in Chester, Creador said he was biking on a route he had done just the day before. Around 11:30 a.m. while heading west on Springford Parkway, he said he was on the white line on the right side of the road when he heard a car coming from behind.

"All I remember was hearing the motor and then impact going over the bars," Creador said.

Creador suffered a broken collarbone, three fractured ribs and road rash. He credits his helmet for preventing more damage.

The driver didn't stay at the scene of the crash and police are still looking for them. The suspect's vehicle is described as a gold Chevrolet Suburban.

Creador suspects the driver was distracted and wants to raise awareness for others to focus on the road, especially as spring approaches and more cyclists and pedestrians could be out.

"Because, snap a finger, I mean, at a moment's notice, your life can alter if you're not paying attention," Creador said.

"Most crashes we see are preventable in one element or another," Sgt. Stephan Rouze with the Chesterfield County Police Department's traffic unit said.

It's a message echoed by the traffic unit who say that distracted driving is among the main reasons for crashes, along with speeding and drinking.

"All those things are important. And that's why we're constantly out here doing enforcement. And we're not going to stop until we get people to slow down and people stop dying on our roadways," Rouze said.

As for the driver involved in his case, Creador said he wants them to come forward and to think about how they'd feel if someone hit their family member.

"But they didn't have the conscience to stop and just kept going. I just want them to just really just hold themselves accountable," Creador said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.