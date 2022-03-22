Board suspends Virginia chiropractic's license after women share sexual misconduct stories

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Board of Medicine summarily suspended Dr. Michael Pollock's chiropractic license after nine former patients filed sexual misconduct complaints with the board.

The complaints involved allegations that range from the 1980s to May 2021.

Two former patients told board investigators that Pollock told them he wanted to check their alignment and then asked them to bend over and grabbed their hips.

On at least one occasion, Pollock allegedly pressed his body up against a patient from behind while she bent over.

The patients listed in the report said he made them feel "gross" and "weird" and his actions felt "sexual."

Two of the patients immediately went to police and Pollock currently faces four felony sexual assault charges in Richmond.

Among the former patients who have come forward to the board since Pollock was arrested is a woman who said she was 15 years old when he engaged in sexual contact with her in 2000.

According to the report, she alleged that during a treatment visit, Pollock said she had "cerebral spinal fluid imbalance" and then placed his fingers in her mouth with one hand while placing his other hand on her vagina. She said he then moaned deep sighs and appeared sweaty.

In the report, the investigator stated that Pollock demonstrated a lack of insight and understanding into his prior boundary violations.

As the CBS 6 Problem Solvers previously reported, Pollock has a long history with the state Board of Medicine. It has been investigating sexual misconduct accusations against him since 1984.

They also pointed out that the board demanded he cease and desist using controversial chiropractic methods in 1974, but he continued to employ inappropriate treatment practices.

Pollock was scheduled to have a full hearing before the board where he has the opportunity to defend himself on April 8, but his attorney requested a continuance and the Attorney General's office granted the continuance.

We reached out to Pollock's attorney James Maloney, and we are still waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.