Woman critically injured in Richmond shooting, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was critically injured in a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called for a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Terminal Avenue, which is not far from Richmond Highway, just before 7:50 a.m., Lt. William Brereton with Richmond Police said.

Police found a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Brereton said. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

"Detectives are currently investigating the incident," Brereton said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

