Section of Grove Avenue closed for power pole repairs after suspected hit-and-run crash, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Grove Avenue is closed between Maple and Granite avenues for crews to repair a damaged power pole.

The Richmond Police Department said officers were called to the 5600 block of Grove Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found a pole damaged, dangling power lines and several trees uprooted.

Police said no damaged vehicles were at the scene and no injuries have been reported.

"The Richmond Police Department is investigating the possibility a driver left the westbound lanes of Grove Avenue and struck the objects to the right of the roadway before driving from the scene," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

