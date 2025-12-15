Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Inmate dies in custody of Richmond City Sheriff's Office

Richmond Jail Justice Center Sheriff 01.png
WTVR
Richmond Jail Justice Center Sheriff 01.png
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — An inmate died in custody at the Richmond City Sheriff's Office on Sunday, Sheriff Antionette Irving announced Monday.

The person's cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined by the medical examiner, a news release says.

Their name and additional details will not be disclosed, per policy.

The news release says the sheriff's office and Richmond Police Department are investigating.

"All protocols of the Richmond City Sheriff's Office, Board of Local Jails and Prisons, and the department of Corrections are being followed as required," the news release states.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone