Inmate dies in custody of Richmond City Sheriff's Office

RICHMOND, Va. — An inmate died in custody at the Richmond City Sheriff's Office on Sunday, Sheriff Antionette Irving announced Monday.

The person's cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined by the medical examiner, a news release says.

Their name and additional details will not be disclosed, per policy.

The news release says the sheriff's office and Richmond Police Department are investigating.

"All protocols of the Richmond City Sheriff's Office, Board of Local Jails and Prisons, and the department of Corrections are being followed as required," the news release states.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

