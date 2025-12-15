Richmond unveils new cast-iron art gateway at Gilpin Community Farm honoring local history

RICHMOND, Va. — The Gilpin community is celebrating creativity and collaboration with a new public art gateway that honors both local history and natural beauty.

The City of Richmond unveiled the new installation at Gilpin Community Farm, designed by Richmond artist Barry O'Keefe. The artwork consists of a cast-iron gateway arch and seating that welcomes visitors to the community space.

The installation features carved botanical and historical motifs honoring local flora and fauna, as well as visionary Gilpin residents Charles Gilpin and Lillie Estes. The detailed craftsmanship reflects both artistic vision and historical preservation.

"It was fabricated at a foundry called OK Foundry that's been in operation in Richmond for 113 years, using basically 19th century techniques. So I drew it in pencil, carved it in wood, and then now it's cast in iron," O'Keefe said.

The artwork is displayed at a garden run by "Kinfolk Community," a workforce training program for young people. Officials with the organization call the new installation a gateway of possibilities for the residents of Gilpin Court.

The project represents the intersection of art, community development, and historical recognition in one of Richmond's neighborhoods, creating a lasting symbol of the area's heritage and future potential.

