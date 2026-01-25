Virginia Ice Storm Live Updates: 'Significant icing' on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. — A major ice event will impact Virginia on Sunday. All of Virginia is now under a winter storm warning for the weekend. We're bringing you the most up-to-date information on the winter storm as it impacts Virginia. Click here for the latest weather forecast.

WINTER WEATHER RESOURCES

Sunday, Jan. 25

12:05 a.m.

These bridges and roads are closed in Richmond. The Boulevard Bridge closed around 10 p.m. Saturday.

"Exercise extreme caution if you must travel," city officials warned.

City of Richmond

12 a.m.

More than 210 closings and delays for Sunday and Monday, have come into the CBS 6 newsroom. Click here for the updated list.

Saturday, Jan. 24

11:20 p.m.

CBS 6's A.J. Nwoko filed this report from Storm Rider 6 along Broad Rock Road. The team was headed back to Richmond around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday when they spotted a crash.

Storm Rider 6 on Broad Rock Road headed for Richmond around 11:20 p.m. Saturday

11:15 p.m.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel and Meteorologist Mike Goldberg are pinpointing the timing of when this dry, powdery snow will change to sleet and eventually to freezing rain on Sunday. Stay safe and bring your pets inside.

Detailed Forecast

Winter storm with 'significant icing' on Sunday in Virginia (Saturday 11:15 p.m. Update)

10:45 p.m.

A driver was critically injured in a three-car crash that closed a road for hours in Chesterfield on Saturday.

Read more

9:45 p.m.

Virginia State Police have responded to 60 crashes, 6 with injuries, as of 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials with the agency. Eleven of those wrecks were in the Central Virginia/Richmond division.

"Drivers should stay off the roads now through the day Sunday and into Monday morning," troopers urged. "If you are on the roads, give VDOT trucks and emergency crews room to do their jobs. Also understand that storm impacts could delay emergency response to stranded motorists."

Read more

8 p.m.

More than 200 closings and delays for this weekend — and Monday, have now come into the CBS 6 newsroom. Click here for the updated list.

7:15 p.m.

A wreck has closed Buford Road in both directions between Pinetta Drive and Jahnke Road in Chesterfield. Officers said Buford is expected to reopen around 8 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel and Meteorologist Mike Goldberg have an updated look at potential snow/sleet accumulations for Central Virginia.

Watch full report

Updated snow, sleet totals for Virginia ice storm (Saturday 6:45 p.m. Update)

4:15 p.m.

Richmond is opening the City Emergency Shelter at 5 p.m. at Southside Community Center located at 6255 Old Warwick Road. The shelter will remain open for the duration of the storm. Residents with pets should call Richmond Animal Care and Control at 804-646-5573 for limited temporary pet housing (service animals are always permitted in the shelter). The Salvation Army Inclement Weather Shelter (1900 Chamberlayne Avenue) and CARITAS Surge Shelter will continue operating as planned. Click here for Richmond shelter updates.

The Main Library (101 E. Franklin St.) will serve as a central warming center today until 5 p.m., and

3:15 p.m.

We've added an hour-by-hour gallery of the storm through 1 a.m. Monday. Click here to check it out.

Weather News Updated hour-by-hour look at winter ice storm in Virginia

1:15 p.m.

More than 155 closings and delays for this weekend — and Monday, have now come into the CBS 6 newsroom. Click here for the updated list.

1 p.m.

The Virginia National Guard has staged approximately 300 soldiers and airmen at facilities across Virginia ahead of the storm. Response crews are coordinating with regional emergency managers and are equipped with heavy-duty tactical trucks capable of traveling through deep snow. Read more.

Noon

Gov. Abigail Spanberger warned in a news conference Saturday that Virginia faces a "catastrophic" winter storm with dangerous ice accumulation, significant snowfall and extended power outages. She urged all residents to stay off roads from Saturday evening through at least Monday morning. The state has received federal emergency declaration approval, and FEMA representatives are now on the ground. All state agencies are operating under 24-hour emergency protocols.

"Please use these final hours to be prepared, to make sure that you have blankets and warmth and food to make it through this storm," Spanberger said.

Click here to watch a replay.

Governor Spanberger gives update on Virginia's preps for winter storm (Noon Saturday Update)

9:15 a.m.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that President Donald Trump has approved federal disaster assistance for Virginia because of the massive winter storm.

The action authorizes FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts statewide to "alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the entire Commonwealth."

8 a.m.

More than 100 closings and delays for this weekend — and Monday, have come into the CBS 6 newsroom. Click here for the updated list.

7:30 a.m.

Need to get caught up on all of the preparations, updates from city and county officials, as well as the forecast? We've added a "complete coverage" clip so you can watch a 16-minute segment from CBS 6 News Saturday Morning with Greg McQuade and Mike Stone.

Watch full report

COMPLETE COVERAGE: How Virginia is preparing for winter storm, updated look at timing

Click here for our live updates and winter storm coverage from Friday, Jan. 23.

🌨 Winter Storm Prep Tips

Snow vs. Ice Prep



Clear most snow before ice arrives — leave just a thin layer so ice doesn’t stick directly to surfaces.

Keep snow at ~½ inch so sunlight can help melt it — too much reflects heat away.

Protect Outdoor Heating/Cooling Units



Keep vents, blades, and tops clear of ice & snow.

Don’t use sharp tools to scrape ice — could damage equipment.

Thermostat When Leaving Town



Lower to ~60°F but don’t turn heat off.

Keeps system from fully shutting down (saves energy + prevents reboots).

If Power Goes Out & Temps Stay in the Low 20s or Below



Shut off main water supply.

Open faucets to drain pipes to avoid bursts.

Fill the bathtub for toilet flushing and pots/pans for drinking water.

If temps aren’t as cold, you may have 1–2 days before pipes are at serious risk.

Watch full report

Winter storm prep tips to protect your home during extended power outages and freezing weather

