LIVE UPDATES: Virginia Ice Storm 2026 -- What You Need to Know

RICHMOND, Va. — A major ice event is expected to impact Virginia on Sunday. All of Virginia will be upgraded to a winter storm warning for the weekend. We're bringing you the most up-to-date information on the winter storm as it impacts Virginia.

WINTER WEATHER RESOURCES

Weather Alerts |Closings & Delays |Interactive Radar |Map Center

POWER OUTAGE RESOURCES

Dominion Energy| Central Virginia Electric|Mecklenburg Electric|Northern Neck Electric|Prince George Electric |Rappahannock Electric |Shenandoah Valley Electric|Southside Electric

Friday, Jan. 23

2:15 p.m.

Mike Stone says snow will start late Saturday afternoon, turning into sleet and freezing rain from south to north. Sunday will see a prolonged period of sleet and freezing rain, with temperatures in the 20s to 30s. Ice accumulation could reach up to three-quarters of an inch, potentially causing a historic ice storm. Temperatures next week will be bitterly cold, with highs in the 20s and lows, in some places, near zero.

Watch full report

Hour-by-Hour: When Virginia will see snow, sleet and freezing rain this weekend (Friday Noon Update)

1:30 p.m.

Mike Stone discusses the potential for a historic ice storm in Virginia this weekend, particularly south of Interstate 64, with some areas expecting up to three-quarters of an inch of ice. Stone said this could lead to widespread power outages.

Watch full report

Virginia could see historic ice storm; potential widespead power outages (Friday Noon Update)

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

WTVR

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube