Henrico braces for ice storm, widespread power outages

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County crews are on high alert as they prepare for what officials are calling a potentially catastrophic winter storm with significant ice accumulation.

The Director of Public Works said teams have been preparing since Monday to handle not just snow, but falling trees and debris from ice accumulation. Crews will be staged across the county starting Saturday.

Local News LIVE UPDATES | Virginia Ice Storm 2026: Expect up to 28 hours of winter weather WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Henrico Emergency Management is preparing to open shelters at the Henrico Sports & Events Center near I-295 and I-95.

The Chief of Emergency Management warned this is not an average storm.

"We have not had anything with this ice potential in at least 30 years. We are expecting widespread, potentially catastrophic power outages, and we cannot emphasize enough that we encourage people to be prepared to be at home with their own food and water supply for at least 72 hours," the chief said.

Rob Rowley is asking everyone to stay off the roads due to treacherous driving conditions and to let crews do their work.

Local News Dominion Energy prepares for power outages as winter storm approaches Virginia A.J. Nwoko

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.