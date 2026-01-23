Dominion Energy prepares for widespread outages as winter storm approaches Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy line workers are preparing for what could be widespread power outages as a significant winter storm approaches Virginia this weekend, bringing a dangerous combination of snow and ice.

Cole Shornak, a Dominion line worker, spent Friday performing final equipment checks as temperatures prepare to drop. Despite the challenging conditions ahead, Shornak said his motivation remains clear.

"Honestly, my favorite thing is getting the lights back on," Shornak said.

The utility company is bracing for what spokesperson Craig Carper described as a severe weather event that will test their response capabilities.

"This is going to be a significant severe weather event," Carper said. "The snow is one thing, but it's the ice that becomes more problematic."

The storm timeline shows snow beginning late Saturday, with ice expected to start midday Sunday. Carper said outages will likely begin Sunday afternoon and evening.

"The snow is going to begin late Saturday and then we expect ice to be midday Sunday and start seeing outages Sunday afternoon, Sunday evening," Carper said.

At a staging area in Henrico, about 20 Dominion power bucket trucks and their crews sit ready to deploy from a salted parking lot. The company has implemented an all-hands-on-deck approach as they finalize recovery plans.

However, the ice presents unique challenges beyond just power restoration. Just over a quarter inch of ice accumulation can cause significant problems, and road conditions will complicate repair efforts.

"It's going to be very cold over the next weekend, and crews are going to be responding as quickly as they can, but the other problem with the ice is the passability of the roads," Carper said. "The governor held a press conference yesterday telling everyone that it could be a couple of days before secondary roads are drivable again."

While Dominion can digitally map and track outages through their systems, Carper said those tools have limitations that make public assistance crucial.

"We don't have a lot of granular detail for example we don't know for instant if they're a downed tree blocking your street or any kind of damage or wire that would make the scene a little bit more challenging and require additional staff or crew to respond," Carper said.

The company is asking customers to report specific information about outages and damage to help speed up the restoration process.

"Us knowing that in advance, before we get to the scene, does speed up the process," Carper said.

For line workers like Shornak, the upcoming storm represents both the most challenging and rewarding aspects of their job.

"We're the first ones in and the last ones out," Shornak said. "We want the lights back on just as bad as y'all do, because it's cold inside the house and it's cold outside as well."

Dominion Energy recommends customers download their mobile app to report outages and track restoration progress. Officials also advise staying off roads during the storm and avoiding any downed power lines. Residents should charge electronic devices now in preparation for potential outages.

