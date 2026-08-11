RICHMOND, Va. — Another round of storms will be possible Tuesday with a similar setup of heat, humidity and a northwest to southeast storm track.

Storms are currently moving across Ohio and West Virginia pushing southeast into Virginia. Wind damage will be a possibility with the strongest storms.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring a lower threat for a few scattered storms with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances will be a bit higher again on Friday, as a front slides through the region. This will bring temperatures down into the 80s over the weekend.

Tropics: There are two tropical waves in the central Atlantic that have a low to moderate chance of developing this week.

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